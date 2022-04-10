Ada residents advised to fulfill financial obligations to the Assembly

Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive of Ada-East District Assembly has appealed to the residents to fulfill their financial obligations to the state by paying property rates and permits.

She said the Assembly had over the years been confronted with challenges including inadequate funds to bring expected development to the length and breadth of the district.

The DCE explained that the Assembly’s estimated Internally Generated Funds (IGF) was GH¢1,077,563.39, however, GH¢1,009, 577.62 was realized.

She indicated that, although that was a great achievement, the Assembly fell short in the areas of rates and rents saying that there was an unusually huge expenditure demand.

Ms Pobee noted that the Assembly revenue collectors and taskforce had been dispatched to move from house to house to distribute bills and collect revenue.

She said owners of buildings without permits and temporal structures without or expired permits must renew them.

Ms Pobee appealed to the residents to be involved in revenue generation in their various electoral areas.