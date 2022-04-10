Renowned Ghanaian Event Company To Support Gov’t To Attract More Tourists To Ghana

Mr. Dennis Tawiah, the Chief Executive Officer of Akwaabauk, a renowned Ghanaian international event company, says they will support the government’s effort to attract more tourists to Ghana.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo earlier on Monday launched the “Destination Ghana” campaign aimed at attracting a million tourists from the United Kingdom, Europe and the rest of the world, annually to Ghana.

The campaign which is under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ghana High Commission UK and the Ghana Tourism Authority was aimed at building on the success of Ghana’s “Year of Return ” campaign which attracted many tourists to Ghana.

According to Mr. Tawiah, his outfit was determined to support the agenda of the government in highlighting the vast tourist attractions and investment opportunities in Ghana.

“The plan of the government is to promote Ghana Tourism and make Ghana the number one country in Africa to visit and we are determined in supporting the government to make this a reality.

“Ghana has a rich cultural heritage and has gained the reputation of being the place to do business in Africa and also having enjoyable breaks especially in December where we organise some programmes.

“Our ‘December in Ghana’ programmes demonstrates our commitment in making Ghana a destination of tourism and this initiative would further encourage us to do more considering the target of one million tourists annually,” he said.

The launch of “Destination Ghana” was attended by Ghana’s Minister for Tourism, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Ghana Tourism Authority CEO, Mr Akwasi Agyemang and Ghana’s High Commissioner to the UK, Mr Papa Owusu Ankoma, British High Commissioner to Ghana, Madam Harriet Thompson and other key government and private sector industry stakeholders.