Ada West District Cries For Government’s Intervention In Infrastructure Provision

Inhabitants of Kablevu a suburb of Ada West District in Greater Accra Region have bemoan the hardship they are subjected to in accessing portable water for domestic and commercial purposes.

The indigence also expressed dismay over the pitiable nature of road that connects the town whose people engage in salt mining and fishing as the livelihood of the people to the district capital where they access market for their goods.

According to the indigence, government has provided the community with pipe stands however, that does not serve the purpose of which the pipes were provided stating that water does not regularly flow through the pipe lines for months.

Chief of the community, Nene Huadji Asem II told a section of the media from the Ada West District when the team visited the community to ascertain the infrastructure condition in the community.

He said that, his community is a business venture area where the main works of the people are fishing and salt mining hence portable and good drinking water is essential to carry out their daily activities.

“As you can see, our main works are going to sea as fisherfolks and as a community close to the Ada Lagoon, our other work is salt mining. These are daily works without a break so water is what we use in all these activities which without water we will not be able to these works effectively,” he explained.

Nene Asem complained that, the depleted nature of the road that links the community to the district capital, Sege through other fishing communities along the Coastal belt has hindered the fishing and mining business as they incur a lot on evacuating their products (fish and the salt) to the market.

He said, the burden on transporting the products (salt and smoked fish) to the market would minimize if the road the that links his town through the other towns to at the Coastal Belt to the district capital is given a first phase of road construction.

He mentioned that, the poor nature of the road has scared traders from entering into the town to trade with them.

Nene Huaji Asem II pleaded that: “Government must come to our aid to help restore our infrastructure deficit to make business vibrant in this town”

