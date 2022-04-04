Kablevu Community In Tears Over Neglect

While some villages and towns in Ghana are benefiting from formal education starting from the basic level, Kablevu a suburb of Ada West District in the country’s capital Greater Accra is left out despite the readiness to lease land for construction of any school project.

Nene Huadji Asem II, chief of the community as a result of this has expressed worry over the district’s inability to intervene for the community to benefit from numerous government education project adding that successive Members of Parliament for Sege Constituency were also not able to meet this demand.

The chief revealed this when a team of media men in the district visited the community to ascertain the nature of education and other infrastructure development.

He said: “The population of my community is over 1200 comprising both adults and children with over 700 of the populations as registered voters yet we cannot boast of a basic school. Our children have to walk for some distance to the next community where there is school, and those (children) who cannot walk everyday have no option than to remain home against their wish,”

Comparatively, he mentioned that the population of his people truly indicates that they deserve more than a basic school than other villages whose numbers will not be close to their number enjoying the country’s quota through education.

“Our population keeps growing each and every year and we have no idea about when the authorities will consider this community worthy to install our priority in education. We are the only town along the Coastal Blet without a basic school,” he bemoans.

Asked about how the town is ready to assist government in any school project, he confirmed that, the town has made a vast land available for the construction of any number of schools the government wish to provide.

Nene Asem also said disclosed that community through the elders have made contact to the district on several occasions but their efforts have not yielded the expected result adding that political leader in the Sege Constituency and the Ada West District are aware of their challenges in education.

He expressed: “I think we have been neglected since some communities have received attention in education and other social infrastructure while we cannot boast of a single classroom block,”

He has therefore called on the district assembly and the constituency to channel their concern to the Ministry of Education on behalf of the government to come to their aid.

BY: Nicholas Tetteh Amedor