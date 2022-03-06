Adaklu District Marks Independence Day

The Adaklu District on Sunday marked Ghana’s Independence Day without a substantive District Chief Executive (DCE)

Since its inauguration on June 28th, 2012, the district is the only one in the Volta Region currently without a DCE, as three of the President’s nominees were rejected by the 19-member assembly.

They were Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, the immediate past DCE who was rejected twice; Mr Bright Nyatsikor, the Volta Regional PRO of the NHIS, who was also rejected twice; and Madam Juliana Kpedekpo who was rejected once.

Meanwhile, 14 Basic Schools and two Senior High Schools took part in the Independence Day parade, which was on the theme: “Working Together, Bouncing Back Together.”

Mr Eli Tsikata, Adaklu District Coordinating Director, who took the salute and read the President’s address said Covid 19 had ravaged the country and almost eroding all the gains of the country.

He said nevertheless, with hard work and painstaking commitment, the Government had been able to hold things tight and keep the economy in balance.

“With all the investments, policies and programmes outlined for 2022, and with all of us doing our best, paying the necessary rates and levies, Ghana our dear nation shall surely bounce back,” Mr Tsikata noted.

Adaklu Abuadi Salvation Army Primary School, Kings Academy, Adaklu Waya JHS and Gbekor Senior High School took the first in the Primary, JHS and SHS respectively and were presented with awards.

Master Godwin Alaska of Amuzudeve JHS and Miss Vanessa Akpene Anku of Kpatove JHS were adjudged the best candidates for the 2021 BECE and were presented with GH¢ 1,000 and a certificate each.