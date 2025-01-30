AdinkraFest Launched In Accra

The maiden edition of the annual music, cultural and tourism event dubbed AdinkraFest, slated for Toronto, Canada in April this year has officially been launched at a at a colourful ceremony held at the Accra Tourist Information Centre (ATIC).

Ghana’s tourism industry, arts, culture, trade, and investment potential will all be highlighted during the AdinkraFest in Toronto, Canada from Saturday, April 19, to Friday, April 25, 2025, and will feature a number of spectacular events.

Over 10,000 people are anticipated to attend the event, which is being organized by Adinkra Promotions in collaboration with Adinkra Enterprise, MUSIGA, Maxx Ernergy, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), and Yifan Business Services. It is packed with exciting activities.

Along with promoting Ghanaian tourism and culture, it also seeks to raise awareness of Ghanaian music and the arts.

Several prominent figures from the creative sector, including chiefs and queen mothers from some part of the country, were present at the launch.

Ras Caleb Appiah-Levi, Jupital, Naa Agyeman Yaw Stone, Leon Jones, and Shebre Music and Culture Group and Emmanuel Doe-Bruce from MUSIGA are just a few of the celebraties who attended the event.

Among those who performed at the celebration were Jupitar, Naa Agyeman, Shebre Music, and Cultural Group.

Joseph Adinkrah, the CEO of AdinkraFest and Adinkrah Promotions, gave a speech at the launch, outlining the goal of the forthcoming event.

He claims that the goals of AdinkraFest are to market and promote Ghanaian music and culture, adding that AdinkraFest promises to be one of the biggest Ghanaian events in Canada.

He continued by saying that the event will also give international organizations and business leaders a platform for productive dialogue and collaboration on issues pertaining to developing Ghana’s tourism and culture industries.

Launching the event, Nana Obokese Ampah I, Apagyahene of Asebu Traditional Area, stated that the AdinkraFest is a campaign to promote Ghana’s distinctive culture and tourism potential internationally rather than merely a music festival.

According to him, the occasion would act as a link between Ghanaian musicians and a global audience, fostering networking and cooperation opportunities.

In order to provide attendees a deeper understanding of Ghanaian tradition and the creative arts, he revealed that the highly anticipated event would include a variety of cultural presentations, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities.

By George Clifford Owusu