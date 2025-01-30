Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2025 Launched Successfully

Ghana’s Vice President, Her Excellency Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has officially launched the Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2025, emphasizing the need for deeper integration to unlock Africa’s vast economic potential.

The dialogue, themed “Delivering Africa’s single Market through Infrastructure: Invest. Connect. Integrate,” brings together key stakeholders from trade, industry, and finance to accelerate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)

Professor Opoku-Agyemang highlighted the limitations of fragmented markets on Africa’s economic growth, stressing the importance of investing in connectivity and integration for job creation and long-term prosperity.

The Vice President commended the Africa Prosperity Network and AfCFTA Secretariat for providing a platform that unites policymakers and business leaders in shaping Africa’s economic future. She reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to regional unity, calling for strategic investments that drive sustainable development and strengthen Africa’s position in the global economy.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2025 aims to unlock Africa’s $3.4 trillion GDP and serve its 1.4 billion people, promoting economic growth, job creation, and long-term prosperity.

By Kingsley Asiedu