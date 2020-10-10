Detectives have been tasked to adjust their methods of operations to effectively fight contemporary crimes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Joseph Gyamera Oklu, Director of Operations, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), noted that crime, among other things, was changing hence the need for detectives to position themselves well to fight it.

He said it was important that detectives or investigators sharpened their skills regularly to march up with the challenges of the day.

DCOP Oklu was speaking at the closing ceremony of 50 Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) investigators who were trained on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) Case Management Course at the Detective Training Academy at Tesano, Accra.

The one-week training offered the investigators the opportunity to delve into how to conduct searches and case management conferences, interrogate perpetrators and interview victims among other things.

DCOP Oklu said SGBV cases were very sensitive because it did not only affect victims physically but also emotionally and socio-economically.

He, therefore, appealed to the detectives not to joke with such offences because victims looked up to them for solace, comfort, and justice.

Most victims of SGBV suffered “emotional bankruptcy,” he said, adding; “It behoves on all of you to go back and exhibit the new skills acquired and know how to receive victims of SGBV.”

He charged the detectives to allay all fears and soothe the pain of victims “so that even if the perpetrators were not nabbed they will go back satisfied because you acted professionally.”

Mr Niyi Ojualepe, the UNFPA Country Representative, commended personnel for their dedication and commitment to duty exhibited over the years.

He said when people’s movement were restricted, it brought about friction and later resulted in violence, hence the need for detectives to ensure that the world become a safer place for all.

Mr Ojualepe admonished them not to stop acquiring knowledge and skills adding; “Do not stop learning, the day you stop learning, you start dying.”

He urged participants to pay attention to adolescent girls who were affected by SGBV.

Superintendent of Police, Ms Grace Ansah Akrofi, the Commandant, Detective Training Academy, said the CID had consistently built the capacity of personnel so as to discharge their duties professionally.

She advised them to put what they had learnt into practice and “make a difference wherever you are. The public expect so much because of the investment made in you.”