Iran has introduced fines for violations of coronavirus regulations and imposed new restrictions.

Fines are only in place in Tehran for now but could be extended to the whole country, President Hassan

Rowhani announced on Saturday on state television.

Anyone who violates mask-wearing rules or social distance regulations will have to pay between 500,000 and

2 million rial (between 1.7 and 6.7 dollars), and businesses 3 to 10 million rial, Rowhani said.

In the whole country, people are to wear masks at all times when leaving their homes, including outdoors and on public transport starting Saturday.

The tougher rules come as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed again in Iran, leading to bottlenecks in medical care, especially in Tehran.

A new infection is registered in the country every 20 to 25 seconds.

Almost 500,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and

more than 28,000 have died in relation to the disease, according to the Health Ministry.