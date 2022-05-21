Adu-Adjei Calls For Organizational Strategies In NPP To Break The Eight

Mr Seth Adu-Adjei, an aspiring National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called for a change of the organising phase of the party so that its message could get to the grassroots.

He said the time had come for the party to move away from organising funfairs and health walks and rather formulate policies and strategies that could help ‘break the eight.’

Mr Adu-Adjei, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said: “This can only be done with someone who understands research finds and the essence of data and must have astute analytical skills, but not just someone full of exuberance and vocal but will not be able to function out of the traditional box.”

He said if elected, he would revisit the house-to-house campaign strategy, where he would on quarterly basis go down to various houses within the constituencies with top party officials.

Mr Adu-Adjei said there was the need to reconnect the structures within the party to break the eight thus dealing with issues including unemployment problem among party foot soldiers, while giving clear mandate to voluntary groups, and re-energizing TESCON, among others.

“I will also champion the need for all the executives to work from the National headquarters to encourage uniformity and unity among ourselves,” he stated.

He said: “With the support from colleagues and my strong independent and organizational skills, my work as the National Organizer will be efficiently delivered if given the affirmation.”