Afram Brothers Empower Youth with Free Construction Skills Training

In the heart of Tema, Afram Brothers, a local construction company, is doing much more than constructing buildings.

They are laying the foundation for brighter futures, empowering youth and adults with the skills and knowledge needed to build sustainable livelihoods.

Through a ground-breaking corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, the company is tackling unemployment head-on by offering free technical and entrepreneurial training to those who need it most.

Under the guidance of Head Engineer Richard Kwame Affram, Afram Brothers has emerged as a beacon of hope in the Tema Metropolis and its surrounding areas. Over the past two years, the company has reached out to unemployed youth and adults, providing them with practical training in areas such as masonry, plumbing, workplace health and safety, and even entrepreneurship. With a focus on hands-on learning, participants are equipped with valuable skills that open doors to new opportunities.

A lifeline for the unemployed

For many in the region, the challenge of finding steady work is a harsh reality. High unemployment rates, particularly among the youth, often leave individuals feeling stuck in a cycle of poverty. Afram Brothers is disrupting this cycle by offering practical solutions. Rather than simply offering temporary aid, the company is providing long-term empowerment.

The initiative’s success can be seen in the lives of those it has touched. Trainees come from diverse backgrounds, including low-income families, former drug users, and those with limited formal education. Through the program, they gain more than just technical expertise—they acquire the self-confidence and independence needed to secure employment or even launch their own businesses.

One such success story is that of Kwame, a former drug addict who, after completing his training in plumbing, secured a steady job with a well-established construction company. “I never thought I would get a second chance,” Kwame shared. “Now, I am not only employed, but I also feel like I am giving back to my community.”

For others, the training has been a stepping stone to entrepreneurship. Some have gone on to start small construction businesses, while others have ventured into related fields, such as plumbing and electrical work. The real-world experience provided by Afram Brothers has made a tangible difference, giving these individuals the tools they need to create their own success.

Empowering through entrepreneurship

What sets Afram Brothers’ initiative apart is its emphasis on entrepreneurship. While technical skills are critical, the program also focuses on developing an entrepreneurial mindset. Trainees learn how to manage finances, market their skills, and navigate the complexities of running a business. These entrepreneurial insights are just as valuable as the technical skills, providing participants with the knowledge to create and sustain businesses that contribute to the local economy.

Richard Kwame Affram, the visionary behind the program, explains, “Our mission is to eliminate unemployment and empower the youth. By providing free training opportunities, we aim to uplift marginalized groups and give them the tools to create their own opportunities. We believe that by giving people the skills they need, we can help them build their own futures.”

A blueprint for change

The impact of Afram Brothers’ CSR initiative extends far beyond the trainees themselves. By investing in people, the company is contributing to the economic growth of the entire community. Several trainees have gone on to hire others, further spreading the benefits of the program. In a region where unemployment has long been a major concern, this initiative is making a real difference—one trainee, one business, and one job at a time.

This initiative has become a model for other organizations looking to drive meaningful change. Afram Brothers is proving that private enterprises, when committed to social responsibility, can play a key role in shaping a sustainable future. By investing in human potential, the company is not only constructing physical structures but also building resilient, thriving communities.

As the program continues to grow, the hope is that it will inspire other businesses to follow suit, creating a ripple effect of opportunity and empowerment. Afram Brothers has set a high standard for corporate social responsibility, demonstrating that true success is not just about profits, but about making a lasting, positive impact on the lives of individuals and the community as a whole.

In the words of Eng. Richard Kwame Affram, “The future is built by those who are given the chance to build it. We are proud to be part of that journey.”