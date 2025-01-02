Kofi Gabs Slams Prophet Oja’s Prophecy on Black Sherif’s Career: “It’s Laughable!”

Ghanaian socialite and Holland-based commentator, Kofi Gabs, has strongly criticized Prophet Oja’s recent New Year’s Eve prophecy regarding the future of Black Sherif.

The controversial prophecy, which predicted a decline in the artist’s career due to spiritual sabotage in 2025, has sparked backlash from Gabs, who dismissed the claims as unfounded and absurd.

Prophet Oja had claimed that Black Sherif’s career would face an abrupt decline because of spiritual interference from rivals. According to the prophet, Sherif’s “tongue had been replaced spiritually,” and only divine intervention could restore his success. However, Gabs was quick to respond, calling the prophecy “laughable” in a video shared on his Facebook page.

He questioned the timing of such prophecies, asking, “Where were these prophets when Black Sherif was hustling to make a name for himself?” Gabs argued that such predictions typically arise when an artist is at the peak of their career, with some individuals seemingly trying to capitalize on their success by claiming to foresee inevitable doom.

“This is nothing but a cheap attempt to grab attention,” Gabs said, rejecting the notion that spiritual sabotage could affect Sherif’s rise. Taking a more reassuring tone, he reassured Black Sherif’s fans by affirming that the artist is protected by divine grace.

“Black Sherif is protected by divine grace. No spiritual manipulation can derail someone destined for greatness. He’s safe, and he’ll keep dropping hits,” Gabs stated confidently, urging the artist to ignore the prophecy and continue on his path to success.

This latest exchange highlights the growing tension between celebrity culture and religious prophecies, particularly when public figures are involved in widely circulated predictions of their downfall.