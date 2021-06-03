The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) aims to support vaccine manufacturing capacity on the continent to boost the region’s preparedness for pandemics, Amr Kamel, the bank’s executive vice president, told Sputnik in an interview.

“We’re now looking much closer at also supporting manufacturing within the continent because we realize that, every time a pandemic happens, we don’t want to end up in the same place, and we’ve already identified two or three different companies that can basically start that,” he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Kamel noted that Russia is among the potential partners, and the bank has already begun discussions on vaccine supplies and manufacturing options.

Afreximbank is a multilateral African trade and finance institution created under the auspices of the African Development Bank. It has played an important part in supporting programs aimed at restoring African economies after the pandemic and maintaining vaccination programs.

