The preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar are currently ahead of schedule as almost all of the infrastructure is in place well before a ball has been kicked, Fatma Al-Nuaimi, the communications executive director at the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, told Sputnik.

“We have 95% of the infrastructure ready, we have four stadiums that are inaugurated out of eight, and of the other four, construction works at three are completed and it’s just a matter of inaugurating them,” she said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

According to Al-Nuaimi, in comparison to the progress made at this point by other countries that hosted the World Cup, Qatar is “ahead of schedule.” She noted that by early 2022, all the stadiums are expected to be officially inaugurated.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

This year’s edition of SPIEF is taking place in-person from Wednesday through Saturday. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of Russia’s flagship forum.

Qatar is the guest country at this year’s forum.