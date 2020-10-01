The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights has published its revised “Rules of Court,” adopted on September 1st, 2020, and enforced on September 25.

The new Rules replace the 2010 “Rules of Court.” They seek to enhance the effectiveness of the Court by, among other things, facilitating access to the Court, improving the management of cases and ensuring better implementation of the decisions of the Court.

According to the African Court, a soft copy of the Rules could be downloaded from the website of the African Continental Court in French and English.

Arabic and Portuguese versions would be uploaded in due course.

Justice Sylvain Ore, President of the African Court told the Ghana News Agency that the Court was composed of eleven Judges, nationals of Member States of the African Union, who were elected in their individual capacity.

He said the African Court met four times a year in Ordinary Sessions and could hold Extra-Ordinary Sessions.