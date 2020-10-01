Two non-profit organisations are calling on government to reaffirm its stance against vigilantism and political violence as the nation approached the December elections.

The Community Focus Foundation (CFF), together with the Foundation for Security and Development in Africa (FOSDA), at a joint News conference in Ho, said political vigilantism enjoyed the endorsement of the nation’s political elite and was becoming characteristic of the nation’s politics.

Mr Richard Kasu, Executive Director of the CFF said violent vigilante activities, which had persisted beyond the last elections, was heralding the next event despite Government’s commitment to an Anti-Vigilantism Bill.

“We are becoming increasingly worried that despite the passage of the vigilantism bill, and the signing of the “Peace Accord” by leadership of the political parties, there still exist evidence of growing political vigilantism in the country,”

He said recent events including; alleged acts of intimidation during the recently ended voter registration exercise “indeed confirmed the heightened state of insecurity in country.”

Mr Kasu said the nation still possessed the chance of collective action against the trend, and called on stakeholders lead the effort.

“Critical questions, which obviously need to be answered by all of us is; why have we gotten here? Can we not see the slippery slope we are riding on is self-destructive? As key stakeholders, can we prioritise, take collective action to correct the wrongs through aggressive advocacy for the necessary reforms for sustained peace and security?” he stated.

The Coalition appealed to President Akufo-Addo to take actions towards ensuring peaceful elections in December, which needs a strong arm against entities that flout anti-vigilantism laws.

It also called on political parties to end interference in the duties of the state, and to rather provide the needed collaboration towards creating a secure society.

The coalition also said security agencies must resist political interference, and “serve at the pleasure of the people.”

Traditional authorities, CSOs, the media, and the general society were also called upon to pay attention to the growing insecurity in the country, and act collectively to prevent any unrest.

Young people were also reminded to resist attempts to radicalise them to perpetuate acts of violence, while Government was again reminded of its role in sustaining them with the requisite skills and employment.