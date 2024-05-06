African ministers commit to driving growth through digital development

African ministers of information, communication and technology (ICT) on Thursday pledged to develop digital infrastructure in their respective countries to achieve inclusive economic growth of at least five percent annually over the next decade.

The ministers issued a communique in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, following a continental ICT meeting, outlining their commitment to measurable objectives that will serve as benchmarks for their collective efforts.

The focus of these objectives is on expanding internet access and equipping the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in the digital world.

They emphasized the need to identify funding mechanisms for infrastructure development and technology, highlighting their commitment to harmonize legislation and regulations on ICT across Africa.

The ministers also agreed to enable cross-border data transfer to facilitate trade and information sharing across regional blocs, unlocking the full potential of the digital economy.

In a significant move, the ministers announced the establishment of a council on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, which will enhance the continent’s capacity and capability to address emerging risks associated with accelerated digitalization. Additionally, the council will act as a consultative body, promoting policies that align with common values and aspirations for progress.