The African Science Academy (ASA) in collaboration with Ghana Society for Education Technology (GSET) has built the capacity of 30 mathematics teachers to connect and build a Maths educators community.

It also seeks to deepen knowledge for effective Maths delivery, learn new skills and approaches from each other while drawing on current context.

GSET which is an accredited educational service provider for the National Teaching Council with ASA organized the day’s mathematics professional development for the stakeholders in Kumasi.

It was organised with sponsorship from Tullow Ghana Technology and forms part of the series of the Maths Masterclass training following the previous ones at Tamale Senior High School (SHS); Mawuli SHS; and Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) in Takoradi under the auspices of the Regional Education Directorates.

It also aims to increase excitement, passion and commitment for teaching Maths beyond the Maths masterclass with clear and tangible ways for teachers to impact their practice and students in the country as a whole.

Activities and discussions at the events were usage of technology in Math classes, measurement and geometry, assessment and inclusivity as well as practical math tips.

GSET is the premier, professional educational technology association in Africa. It works with the Ghanaian education community to accelerate the use of technology to solve tough problems and inspire innovation in education.

Teachers, education managers, educational content designers and supporters form a pivotal aspect of GSET’s work in enhancing the possibilities that technology hold in transforming teaching and learning.

This had been done through strategic collaborations with NTC; GES, Education Intelligence UK; MindCET Israel and National University (California, USA)-home of the Sanford Education Centre.

The Academy on the other was established and funded by the African Gifted Foundation, a registered Non-Governmental Organisation in the UK. It was opened in August 2016 and situated in Tema.

In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s), ASA provided quality education for girls from economically challenged backgrounds in Science and Technology from across Africa on full scholarships.

GNA