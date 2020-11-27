The Atlas Lionesses of Morocco beat the Black Princesses of Ghana by a lone goal in a friendly match at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Banouk Safa scored the only goal of the game with few minutes left to end the first half after beating the Ghanaian defense and goalkeeper McCarthy Kerrie.

The Moroccans outplayed Yussif Basigi’s charges from defence to attack and the victory was as a result of the visitor’s hard work on the field.

Ghana’s lead stiker, Mukarama Abdulai, had glorious opportunities to grab victory for her country but, on the day, she was not prolific at goal which caused no threat to the Moroccans goalie, Wahbi Soukarina.

In the other half, Ghana was chasing for an equaliser but the Moroccans appeared purposeful and denied Ghana the opportunity to pull parity.

As part of The Royal Football Association’s visit to Ghana, the friendly match forms part of efforts to strengthen an already existing relationship between the two football Federations.

The Black Princesses would again host the U-20 side of Morocco on Monday, November 30, in Accra.

The friendly matches would help keep the female teams active for their future international assignments.