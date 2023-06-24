AfroBreak Championships hit Africa

The AfroBreak championship is organized by Africa Breaking Academy and AfroBreak Concepts. This concept was born out of the fusion of “Afro Dance and Breaking elements ” by Nana Tuffour Okai aka Bboy Lyricx

Bboy Lyricx has preached “AFROBREAK” to Africa and the World at large over the years. Attending Symposiums and summits within and outside of Africa has yielded a massive result in the shape of coming to being of the AFROBREAK INTERNATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP 2023.

The structure of the International tournament is such that, there will be an intra-country qualifier for all countries that will be representing in the main tourney. Last year 8 West African countries participated in Afrobreak international championship for the first time Ghana promoted Break dancing as a New Olympic sport for Paris 2024 supported by The France Embassy in Ghana.

2023 edition Top dancers and Winners across the Eastern, Southern, Northern and West Africa will be selected from each country to compete for Gold medals and Belt in Accra, Ghana on November 2023.

Source Afro Break