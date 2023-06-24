Table Tennis Star Bernice Borquaye named in 2023 WISA Achievers Awards

Ghana Table Tennis top female player, Bernice Borquaye is among 32 outstanding sports personalities to be honoured at this year’s 9th Woman In Sports Association (WISA) Achievers Awards slated for Saturday, September 23, 2023 at the Press Center, Accra Sports Stadium, Osu.

The Ghana Navy Officer who also plays for the National team, Black Loopers said she was very happy on receiving a call from the organisers of the inspirational award.

She urged girls doing sports not to give up till they achieve their dreams.

According to Madam Gloria Commodore, President of WISA, they monitored the exploits of Bernice during the West African Table Tennis Championship where she displayed marvelously to contribute to her team’s success, Ghana to win the Silver Medals after Nigeria took the Gold and Ivory Coast settled for Bronze.

Indeed, Bernice Borquaye was a delight to watch at the Championship which took place at the Trust Sports Emporium, she also enjoy some home support from family and friends hailing from Korle Gonno.

Madam Commodore revealed that the full list which will be out soon include coaches, boxers, footballers, track and field, para athletes and organizations.

She appealed to companies to support WISA who have taken upon themselves the responsibility to encourage and motivate sports girls and women by recognition, publicity and awards.

She mentioned Ghandour Cosmetics and the National Sports Authority for their assistance and contributions as well as the media.

She expressed that as Ghana prepares to host the 13th African Games, there is the need to motivate the athletes.