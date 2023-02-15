Agent pleads for more resources to rescue Christian Atsu

Nana Sechere, the agent of Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu has called for more resources to aid in the rescue of the player who is trapped under rubble following a devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Southern Syria last Monday.

The former Newcastle man was part of millions of Turkish and Syrian nationals who suffered from the disaster.

A statement from the agent said the family was struggling to locate the whereabouts of the Black Stars player due to the unavailability of resources.

“We urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground. Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers.”

According to Sechere, the family had been searching alone without any aid from the player’s club, Hatayspor, and would appreciate assistance from the Turkish club where Atsu signed a year contract in September last year.

“It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian. Their position and influence, accompanied by their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Savaş to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority,” he said.

The agent added that “We received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell, and sound, and unfortunately we were not able to locate Christian.”

Mr. Sechere said the family has located the exact room player sleeps and found two pairs of his shoes.

After nine days of “missing”, the search for Atsu continues as Ghanaians are still hopeful of his return.