Aggrieved GNPC workers demand Freddie Blay’s sack

Some aggrieved workers of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) have called for the immediate resignation of the former National Chairman of governing NPP, Freddie Blay, as the Board Chairman of the GNPC.

The workers say Mr Blay is destroying GNPC with his activities and as a matter of urgency, President Akufo-Addo must intervene to terminate his appointment.

They contend that he is causing misunderstanding between the Corporation, stressing that “Freddie Blay is destroying the good corporate governance practices of GNPC”.

It can be recalled that in August 2021, the President re-appointed Freddie Blay as the Board Chair of the newly re-constituted seven-member board of the GNPC. Freddie Blay, who had served as Board Chair for the past four years, continued in the same capacity.

Mr. Blay is expected to support the management of GNPC, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Dr K.K. Sarpong, to ensure that the objectives of the GNPC are achieved.

GNPC mandate

GNPC’s mandates include the promotion the exploration and the orderly and planned development of the petroleum resources of Ghana.

The GNPC is also responsible for ensuring that Ghana obtains the greatest possible benefits from the development of its petroleum resources.

Other members of the Board include Yoo Naa Andani Yakubu Abdulai, Martin Kwakye, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ii, Yaw Kyei and Ama Gyamfuah Asabea.

Recently, Freddie Blay has come under heavy criticism after it emerged that he is the main lawyer for Huang’s four co-accused in a case related to galamsey.

Lucy Ekeleba Blay, a private legal practitioner, in court on Tuesday October 11, 2022, said that she was holding brief for Freddie Blay in the case of the four accomplices in the persons of Gao Jin Cheng, Lu Qi Jun, Haibin Go and Zhang Zhipeng.

