‘Dissolve Sunyani Nursing College Board over alleged corruption’

Concerned citizens have called for dissolution of the board of the Sunyani Nursing and Midwifery Training College (SNMTC) over alleged cases of corruption.

According to them, they would not relent in their efforts to ensure that the board was dissolved and all “corrupt and crooked workers removed so that the right thing will be done for SNMTC to come back to its feet”.

This follows an allegation that the college has spent a whooping GH₵300,000.00 as board sitting allowance.

On Friday March 31, 2023, sources close to this paper revealed that the Deputy Attorney General, Hon. Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, who doubles as Board Chairman of the College, together with the Principal of the College, Dr Victoria Amoah, supervised the said amount as sitting allowances.

Alleged fraud record

It can be recalled that in 2017, Madam Amoah, who was previously the Principal of Tepa Nursing Training College was accused of admission fraud after an Audit Report exposed her.

However, she was covered up by the then Health Minister due to mysterious reasons. She was then transferred her to the Sunyani Nursing Training College.

The Tepa Divisional Police command invited her before it on Thursday June 15, 2017 to answer questions of fraud allegations leveled against her.

Madam Amoah and an accountant of the College Asamoah Richard were cited in an alleged GH₵10 million fraud.

The two administrative members allegedly used fake receipts and invoices to milk the government institution during every admission year, according to reports. The alleged corrupt practice began in 2011, two years after, the College was established.

According to our sources, a member of the board named [withheld] has on countless occasions, requested the board chairman to resign because of his position as the Deputy A-G.

Our sources further indicated that the Deputy A-G’s continuous serving on the board is unconstitutional and unlawful. But Mr Alfred Tuah Yeboah has refused to resign since 2021 and has been receiving sitting allowances till date.