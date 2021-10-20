Agrihouse holds 11th Pre-harvest Exhibition in Tamale

The Agrihouse Foundation has organised its 11th annual Pre-Harvest Agribusiness Conference and Exhibition in Tamale to improve on market channels for agriculture foods in the Northern Region.

The event, supported by YARA Ghana, Ecobank, and the Agricultural Development Bank among other partners, was to connect all stakeholders with innovative opportunities within the agriculture sector.

It was on the theme: “Working Together to Improve Market Channels for Agri-foods Beyond the Pandemic.”

Mr Albert Nana Akyaa Akosa, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, said the event was to promote sustainable agricultural initiatives and increase use of innovation and technology to help build a modern agricultural sector in the country.

He called on stakeholder institutions to work together to enhance financial support for farmers, processors, inputs and allied industries to develop resilient market activities, where food would be affordable and more accessible to the people to promote economic growth.

Mr Akosa urged government to build the capacities of players in the agriculture sector to adopt best farming practices to produce quality foods and increase yield.

Alhaji Alhassan Shani Shaibu, the Northern Regional Minister, said: “Agriculture is the backbone of Ghana’s economy, and it accounts for over 74 per cent of northern Ghana’s employment, yet, the rich and diverse agricultural potential of this region remains untapped.”

He urged the private sector to support players in agriculture, especially in northern Ghana to enhance food production to reduce poverty.

Mr Dan Sackey, the Managing Director of Ecobank Ghana, said Ecobank had shown commitment by supporting a farmer-based organisation with membership of 1,800 out of which 45 per cent were women.

They cultivated 1,970 acres of maize to meet supply needs of Yedent group of companies last year, he said, adding that Ecobank’s financing also directly impacted input supplies of weedicides, pesticides, fertilizers, tractors and other farm implements.

He gave the assurance that Ecobank would continue to work with farmers to augment food security in the country.