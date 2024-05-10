AI Servers to be powered with Apple Chips

Apple will deliver some of its upcoming artificial intelligence features this year through data centers powered by its own in-house chips, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as the iPhone maker looks to integrate generative AI in its products.

The company is putting its chips in cloud-computing servers capable of processing advanced AI tasks coming to Apple devices, the report stated, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The chips are similar to those that power Apple’s Mac computers, the report said, adding that simpler AI-related tasks will be processed on-device.

The plan to use its own chips and cloud processing for AI tasks was conceived around three years ago, but Apple sped up the timeline after the launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT kicked off an AI craze, according to the report.

Earlier this week, Apple announced its next-generation chipset, the M4, which will be powering the new iPad Pro models and will support some AI capabilities.