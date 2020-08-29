Airstrikes

Fighting planes struck a Taliban gathering inside their base in Qargan area of Afghanistan’s northern Faryab province on Friday, destroying the base and killing 12 militants on the spot, army spokesman in the northern region Mohammad Hanif Rezai said Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, the fighting aircraft stormed the Taliban gathering inside their base on Friday afternoon smashing the base and besides killing 12 insurgents also foiled their designs to attack security checkpoints.

The militants, according to the official, were planning to storm security checkpoints in the area, but fled away after suffering casualties.
Taliban outfit has yet to make comments.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.