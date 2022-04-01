Akatsi Municipal Hospital Cries For Immediate Help Amid Fire Outbreak

Over four cases have been referred from the Akatsi Municipal Hospital to other hospitals since the hospital’s main theatre has been razed by fire.

The situation according to management is adversely affecting healthcare delivery, especially some surgical cases.

The main theatre was razed down by fire last Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Dr Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital who is also a surgeon specialist during a visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the facility said the non functioning of the theatre could affect emergencies and other critical cases.

“As of Monday, March 29, about four cases have been referred,” he said.

Meanwhile, records available to the GNA from the hospital show it that the facility recorded a 91.1 per cent increase in surgeries conducted over the period.

A total of 1,808 surgeries were conducted in 2021 against 946 in 2020 and 564 in 2019 respectively.

The situation according to management, if not given the needed attention, could distort the provision of quality and effective healthcare.

Some patients the GNA interacted with appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the area to intervene.

On his part, Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the MCE for the area, has assured management of the hospital that efforts would be put in place to rescue the situation.

The main theatre of the Akatsi Municipal Hospital was razed down by fire on Saturday at about 1100 hours which the fire service at Akatsi revealed was as a result of an electrical fault.