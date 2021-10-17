Akatsi North MP donates to Master craftsmen

Mr Peter Nortsu Kotoe, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, Volta Region, has distributed industrial machines and tools to selected master craftsmen and women in the constituency.

The items include 20 simple type sewing machines, and 15 each of the following: industrial sewing machines with irons; Knitting machines with cutters; hair dryers; wash basins; saloon chairs; baskets for hairdressers; sterilizers and hand dryers; among others.

The items were distributed to 60 selected master craftsmen, including seamstresses, tailors, and hairdressers at a short ceremony.

Mr Kotoe, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the donation, said the move was to support the master craftsmen and women to improve their businesses.

“I believe the machines would enhance their work and expose them and their apprentices to the new technologies.”

He said the items were sourced from the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education Training.

Mr Kotoe also expressed his appreciation to the party constituency executives for facilitating the exercise.

The individual beneficiaries, on their part, commended the MP for the donation.