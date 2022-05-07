Akatsi South MP commended for renovating burnt Municipal hospital theatre

Management of the Akatsi Municipal Hospital in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region has commended Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament of the area for his swift intervention in bringing back the hospital’s main theatre into full operation.

The theatre was razed by fire on March 27, this year, due to what experts referred to as ‘electrical wiring defects’ causing all surgical cases to be put on hold.

The situation led to some critical surgical cases being referred to other hospitals for further attention whilst part of the main maternity ward was converted into a temporal operating room for minor cases such as Caesarean Session (CS) and others.

However, Mr Ahiafor, after the GNA had reported on the disaster, directed the Municipal Engineer to initiate processes for renovating the burnt facility while he was embarking on an official international tour.

The move by the MP according to Dr Karikari Bonsu, the Medical Superintendent of the hospital, ought to be commended.

“We want to thank the MP for this great intervention. We also expressed our gratitude to the Municipal Chief Executive for the support,” he said.

A visit by the GNA on Friday to the hospital saw some surgical cases being attended to at the theatre.

Some patients who interacted with the GNA insisted that the government must complete the abandoned Akatsi Municipal hospital project to enhance quality healthcare.