Akatsi South MP, Hope For Ghana Commission eight unit classroom block

Mr Bernard Ahiafor, Member of Parliament for Akatsi South and Hope For Ghana, a US-based Non Governmental Organisation, have commissioned an eight-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities for Sesime MA Primary school within the Akatsi South Municipality.

The school, named ‘Lawrence School of Hope’ was dedicated to the late Lawrence Owoputi, who was a pastor, philanthropist, educator, and community leader, who loved life and sought possibilities and opportunities for others.

During a grand commissioning at Sesime on Saturday, Mr Ahiafor, who is also the Country Director for the Organisation, commended Dr Steve Greene, President and Founder of Hope For Ghana and his partners for their benevolence over the years.

“It is my joy that we are commissioning this school facility today to enhance quality education in my beloved constituency. I have been working with Dr Steve Greene and his team for years and his love for my constituency is never-ending.”

Mr Ahiafor also revealed that the facility, which was fully funded by the Organisation was the third project in the constituency after commissioning similar ones at Kpevenu and Live-Gakope, all within Akatsi South.

“Hope For Ghana also provided potable drinking water to some communities in my area as well as the provision of educational materials such as books and computers. Let me announce today that myself and the team will soon cut the sod for another school block project ready to commence at Klokpe.”

Dr Greene, during the event, thanked Mr Ahiafor and the community, as well as members from the Avenor Traditional Council for their support during the period.

“I’ve been in Ghana for 37 years and 12 years of existence as an organisation. Our hope and focus were to help humanity, bringing hope and opportunity to Ghanaian children in rural villages who are starving to learn, and provide access to clean water to villages in dire need of potable water.”

Mr Karim Ayaana Umar, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of Education, who received the keys on behalf of the school, assured the donors of ensuring proper maintenance of the facilities.

He promised to transfer additional teachers to the school for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Joseph Fleagbo, Headteacher of the School, told the GNA there were currently 249 pupils, comprising 131 boys and 118 girls with 3 trained teachers, 2 self volunteers and 4 teacher trainee mentees.

Torgbe Dorglo Anumah VI, the Paramount Chief of Avenor and President of the Avenor Traditional Council, who was a special guest, commended Mr Ahiafor and his team, ‘Hope For Ghana’ for contributing to the growth of the area.

He expressed joy about the good relationship that existed between the MP and Mr Kofitsey Martin Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive in the area.

Torgbe Dorglo, as a sign of respect and appreciation, conferred on Dr Steve Greene a Kingship title ‘Torgbui Morkporkpor Dunenyo l’ that makes him an honorary member of the Avenor Traditional Council with Mr Ahiafor as his Stool Father.

The project, furnished with desks, tables, and ceiling fans, has a staff room, library, computer laboratory, toilet facilities for staff and pupils, water purification system, and a solar system for generating electricity.

It was all joy on the faces of community members, friends from the academia, chiefs, and others present to see a school that had classes under trees for years.