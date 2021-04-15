Osaberima Gyasi Boateng Aduako II, the Chief of Akyem Akoase has enstooled four new sub- chiefs to assist him deliver on his mandate to the people of Akyem Akoase.

The newly enstooled sub-chiefs included; Nana Kwabena Duah , the Gywantuahene, Nana Dwamena Kyeremanteng, the Gyaasehene, Nana Antwi Boakye Gyemfi, the Benkumhene and Nana Asare Akotwi III, the Kyedomhene.

They swore the oath of allegiance to Osaberima Aduako II, at Akyem Akoase in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region.

Speaking at a ceremony at Akoase to outdoor the chiefs, Osaberima Aduako II counseled them to serve the people with honesty and to desist from activities that violate customs and traditions of the Akyem Akoase people by working closely with elders in the palace.

He advised them not to disrespect the elders and people by virtue of being the sub- chiefs of the community, but rather engage them for wise counsel to be able to provide progressive leadership for the benefit of Akoase community.

He said he was ready to work with the sub- chiefs to achieve better goals in terms of education, sanitation, health and agriculture.

He said it was in their bid to encourage the youth to venture into agriculture since education was not the only means to get the best of life.

He vowed to collaborate with the newly appointed sub- chiefs to boost educational fund in the area to enable many brilliant, but needy students to get access to quality education.

He appealed to parents to attach great importance to the education of their wards instead of allowing them to go wayward and encouraged the youth in the area to venture into agriculture since education was not the only means to improve on their livelihoods.

Osaberima Aduako II cautioned parents against forcing children into illegal mining, popularly known as ‘Galamsey’ and promised to liaise with government officials to bring development to the town.

He said they were communicating with Mr John Osei Frimpong, the Member of Parliament for Abirem Constituency to speed up the construction of the town roads in the community to minimize environmental pollution that threatened the health of inhabitants.

He therefore urged the people of Akoase to bury their differences and support the newly installed chiefs to deliver on their mandate.