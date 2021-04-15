Stakeholders in the vocational, technical skills and creative arts industry in the Kwadaso Municipality have been urged to work hard in unity to promote the growth and expansion of their businesses.

Dr Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, who made the call, said Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) was of great essence due to its direct results in skills acquisition and development.

It is also the key to the Constituency and the country’s industrial development agenda as it provided the manpower for the practical skills necessary for the industrial drive and growth of the private sector.

Dr Nyarko made the call at a meeting organized by the Creative Fashion Designers Association, a group of fashion designers at Tanoso in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The meeting was to afford the MP the opportunity to interact with the fashion designers to abreast himself with some of the challenges facing them and how they could work together to address them.

Dr Nyarko said TVET, if properly harnessed, could be an enormous source of wealth and job creation which had the tendency to create lots of employment opportunities and lift the majority of the local people out of poverty.

He said under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo, Kwadaso Constituency had benefited from the upgrade of the Methodist Vocational and Technical Institute to provide skills training to the youth in the area.

Dr Nyarko pledged his commitment towards the development and promotion of fashion design business in the Constituency.

Mr Daniel Duah, Chairman of the Association, commended the MP for honouring their invitation to know some of the challenges confronting their business operations.

He said the vision of the Association was to work hard to upgrade fashion design through the use of modern technology to attract more people to patronize local fashion while at the same time create employment for other people within the Constituency.

Mr Duah discarded the notion that fashion design was a work for school dropouts or people whose parents could not afford to cater for them in higher education, and said it was a very lucrative business which had the tendency to uplift more people from poverty.

He advised young ones in the business to work hard, humble themselves and respect their leaders to enable them become better designers in the country.

Mr Duah also appealed to the MP to help in the development of their businesses by assisting them to acquire industrial machines for their operations.