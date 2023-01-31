Alan Kyeremanteng shakes Kumasi

Thousands of supporters of Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanteng, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), thronged the Kumasi Airport to welcome him to the Ashanti Region.

Alan Kyeremanteng visited the region on Monday to seek the blessings of the Asantehene and regional executive of the party on his political journey.

Clad in ‘Alan branded’ T-shirts and other NPP paraphernalia, the crowd waited amidst brass band music until the Africa World Airline, carrying the former Trade and Industry Minister and his entourage, touched down at exactly 1030 hours.

It was a charged atmosphere when Mr Kyeremanteng disembarked as the excited supporters touted his achievements.

They led his convoy to the Manhyia Palace, creating massive traffic on the Airport Roundabout-Manhyia stretch and giving the police a hectic time in controlling traffic.

Most motorists using that stretch had to look for alternative routes to get to their destination on time.

Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoah, Spokesperson, Alan Campaign Team, told the Ghana News Agency that Mr Kyeremanteng, being a native of the region, deemed it important to formally inform the King and the people of the Asante Kingdom of his intention to contest the flagbearer slot of the NPP and to seek their blessings.