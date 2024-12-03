Alan Kyerematen Pledges to Prioritize Northern Regions’ Development After Tour

Alan Kyerematen, the Non-Partisan Presidential Candidate, has emphasized the urgent need for development in Ghana’s five northern regions, highlighting the significant challenges faced by communities in the Upper West, Upper East, Northern, North East, and Savanna regions during a recent tour.

Kyerematen, who visited these regions to understand firsthand the hardships they endure, expressed deep concern over the lack of basic infrastructure, including poor educational facilities, inadequate access to clean water, and limited healthcare options. He described these issues as a “serious gap in leadership” and pledged to address them if elected president.

“The conditions here are truly concerning. In some communities, children are learning under extreme heat, and access to clean water is still a daily struggle,” Kyerematen remarked during an interview at the conclusion of his tour. “This is not just a regional problem; it holds back the nation’s overall potential.”

Kyerematen stressed that the lack of access to clean water forces children to choose between education and fetching water, perpetuating cycles of poverty and inequality. He also highlighted the lack of healthcare facilities in the region, with many residents forced to travel long distances for medical care. “It is disheartening to hear of lives lost due to preventable causes because of the absence of nearby health services,” he added.

The presidential hopeful also addressed the struggles faced by farmers, who often battle unpredictable weather patterns and lack access to resources, markets, and modern agricultural techniques. “This region has the potential to be the food basket of West Africa, yet it faces food security challenges,” he stated. Kyerematen promised to launch a “New Agricultural Revolution,” which would focus on modernizing agriculture through projects like the Pwalugu Multipurpose Dam and the creation of agro-parks to enable year-round farming.

In addition, Kyerematen shared his concerns about small-scale traders who are trapped in debt cycles due to the lack of affordable loans. He pledged to establish a “Traders Bank” to provide low-interest loans tailored to the needs of market women and traders. “Empowering traders means empowering the families they support,” he said.

Addressing the political landscape, Kyerematen challenged the political status quo, calling for a shift in focus away from the usual political bickering. “For decades, the two major parties have come here asking for votes, only to turn their backs once in power,” he said. “Instead of offering solutions, they are now fighting over who is more corrupt or who has failed the economy more.”

He specifically criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his handling of the cedi, saying, “If this is what he calls proper management of the currency, then we have a huge leadership problem.”

Kyerematen urged the people of the northern regions to demand more from their leaders and to embrace the promise of change embodied in his Great Transformational Plan (GTP). “The northern regions deserve better. Your children deserve opportunities to dream and achieve. Together, we can turn these challenges into opportunities and ensure no family is left behind in our pursuit of a poverty-free Ghana,” he concluded.