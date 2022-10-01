Alfred Lamptey defeats Abraham Ndauendapo on points

Alfred “Bukom Bomber” Lamptey won in Tanzania by a unanimous point decision against Abraham Ndauendapo, improves to 12-0. The bout took place on Friday.

His coach, Eben Adjei of Black Panthers Gym said “Glory to God Almighty for the win in Tanzania”.

Alfred Lamptey who holds many titles is focused on winning a world title.

According to his manager, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, it was a very good test for him as he has not fought for a while.

“We are now ready to face the big boys in the game, we will love to travel to the USA or UK to face the best boxers in the world” he told Yours Truly.