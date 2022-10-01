I am the right candidate for NDC 2024 – Kojo Bonsu

Former Kumasi Mayor and NDC presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu says the party will struggle to secure victory in the upcoming 2024 elections if he is not elected by d3l3gates to lead.

He said, the Ashantis have not had the opportunity to lead the party into an election, and that electing him as the flagbearer will sway many of the Ashanti voters to cast their ballot for him since he hails from the region.

Mr Kojo Bonsu explained that being an NDC member in the Ashanti region was difficult years ago. Still, he stood his ground and worked to ensure the party became attractive in the region.

Speaking on Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, the former Kumasi mayor observed that although “data has shown that Ashanti’s predominantly votes for the NPP”, his elections as a flagbearer will bring a “new era to the party (NDC).”

“If I become the flagbearer of the party, the NDC will secure a lot of votes in the Ashanti region. This means I will break the monopoly and split the votes NPP secures in the region. Even today the market women at Central Market and Kejetia market are all supporting my presidential bid. The women have said that if I become the leader of the party, they will all vote 3 me, So if they (delegates) refuse to elect me as flagbearer, it means the number of votes we are expecting to win the 2024 elections will decline because Ashantis wont vote for any other NDC candidate but me. Without me as flagbearer it will be very difficult for the party to win the elections, but if I am the flagbearer, the Ashantis will know that I am one of their own and they will vote for me,” he told the morning show host Kwesi Parker-Wilson.

“Former President Kufour advised me to stay away from the contest and allow John Mahama to run because he has been fully marked. He also told me that this is not my time and soon my time will come so you listened to him and pulled out of the race.” Mr Bonsu noted.