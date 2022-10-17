Alfred Lamptey ready for IBF Africa title

SWAG Boxer of the year 2021, Alfred Lamptey, is ready to face an opponent for the IBF Continental title in Tanzania in December.

The former national super featherweight titlist who is the West African Champion, Lamptey (11-0, 8 KOs) will stage a comeback to Tanzania after a unanimous decision victory over Abraham Ndauendapo in September.

His manager and promoter Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye said he has negotiated to have his boxer fight for the continental belt before the end of the year.

Mr Ntiamoah-Boakye said an opponent would be named soon to offer his boxer the chance to win the IBF belt.

“The fight will take place in Tanzania in December and that I can confirm to you,” expressed the Box Office Sports Promotions CEO.

Lamptey trains under coach Eben Adjei aka ‘Killer’ at the Black Panthers Gym at James Town in Accra.