Algerian Troops Arrive in Russia for Joint Exercise

Soldiers of the Algerian People’s National Army have arrived in the southwestern Russian region of North Ossetia to participate in the first joint tactical military exercise, a Russian army spokesperson said on Thursday.

The Algerian troops landed at the airfield of Russia’s Southern Military District (SMD), stationed in North Ossetia.

“At the airfield, Algerian soldiers went through customs procedures, as well as PCR testing, and moved to the Tarskoye training ground, where a field camp was set up for the duration of the exercise,” SMD chief press officer Vadim Astafyev told reporters.

The Russian-Algerian exercise will take place from October 3 – 11 and involve about 80 soldiers on each side.

The contingent will undergo training in counterterrorist operations, involving tactical tasks such as search, detect and destroy illegal armed formations, search and destroy conventional explosive devices, and carry out various forms of reconnaissance in buildings and on the ground.