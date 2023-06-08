All is set for the 9th World Cooperation Industries Forum in Accra

The Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana is set to host the 9th World Cooperation Industries Forum (WCI Forum), which is scheduled to take place on 14th and 15th of June, 2023.

The WCI Forum is an annual event that promotes international business networking and collaboration.

It aims to connect businesses, entrepreneurs, and industry experts from different countries and industries to foster economic growth and development.

Speaking at the official media launch in Accra, Yagmur Tirasci, Sales Director for WCI Forum, indicated that the WCI Forum is an international business forum which introduces direct manufacturing companies in Turkey to the Ghanaian industry players in the areas of construction, cosmetics, food and beverages, Agri business, furniture, logistics, marbles, fashion among others.

Foreign business people, she averred, will participate in this forum and find a product in high quality, at the right price, at the right time.

“They will cooperate directly with producers, without other companies in between. the products produced in Turkey, new technologies, service providers in the services sector may recognize materials and components and can grow their businesses with the co-operation agreement they make. Time is now! WCI is a one stop shop. Grow your business with Turkish Products; Grow your industry with Turkish Technologies,” she said.

On her part, Trade & Investment Director at the Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana, Thelma Maclean indicated that the 2-day international and business networking forum aims to foster connections between Ghanaian and Turkish businesses, manufacturers, and authorities across various industries.

She said, “With over 30 Turkish businesses participating, the WCI Forum offers a unique opportunity to engage in meaningful collaborations and explore new avenues for growth. From agriculture to trading, apparel to healthcare, participants will have access to a diverse range of industries, providing endless possibilities for partnerships and business expansion.”

She also noted that the event will be a platform for industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers to connect, exchange ideas, and forge long-lasting partnerships.

“It will be a game changer for Ghana. Last year, similar forum was held in Istanbul and I can say for a fact that a lot has been achieved. We are inviting companies to take this opportunity to grow,” she said.

Thelma Maclean also mentioned that 25 Turkish companies will participate in the forum to have networking opportunities, and engage with industry leaders and like-minded professionals in Ghana to establish valuable connections that can fuel business growth and development.

“There will also be an Exclusive B2B Meetings where participate will be in exclusive business-to-business meetings with Turkish delegations, providing a platform to discuss potential collaborations, trade opportunities, and joint ventures, there will be an information access; with this businesses will explore exhibitor stands and booths to gain unlimited access to valuable information, innovative products, and services across a wide range of industries.”

The 9th WCI Forum is not only an opportunity to expand business networks but also a platform to learn from industry experts through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and specialized sessions.

Attendees will gain insights into market trends, best practices, and emerging opportunities, enhancing their competitive edge in today’s global economy.

To register or for more information about the 9th WCI Forum, please contact us at +233 24 707 9969 or +233 54 074 2111.

She called on all businesses to join in this exciting event and take advantage of the connections and opportunities that await.