Vote For All-inclusive Development – Palgrave Boakye-Danquah To Delegates

Palgrave Frimpong Boakye-Danquah, a potential parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in the Abuakwa North Constituency, has promised to deliver an inclusive development agenda if chosen and is subsequently elected as the area’s Member of Parliament.

He asserts that the development strategy would center on maximizing opportunities by locating and putting into action viable, high-impact initiatives through the development of skills and human capital across many elements of the constituency’s local economy.

Palgrave in an appeal to delegates to cast a large number of votes for him as a parliamentary candidate, Frimpong Boakye-Danquah stated that he will provide an inclusive, results-oriented leadership to address the concerns of the constituency.

“My overall strategy, if I am chosen as your parliamentary candidate, will be centered on leveraging, pooling, developing, and scaling of promising ideas to achieve for our people in Abuakwa North. My top priority is to increase opportunities, support skill and human capital development, deploy smart infrastructure for the development of health, education, and agriculture, and empower our youth by identifying and implementing high-impact initiatives, forming strategic alliances, and mobilizing resources to deliver impact at scale, “Frimpong Boakye-Danquah told Accra-based Original FM91.9.

He hinted that he will pursue strategic home-grown interventions that will ameliorate the plight of women and unemployed youth.

“I will use my share of the loans provided to our MPs to fund the purchase of tractors and other agricultural equipment that will help our farmers at cheaper rates of loan repayment. I’ll be in favor of the creation of agricultural cooperatives, especially for our young people who want to get into farming and need support with storage, market access, market access, extension services, and high-yielding breeds and seeds.”

“I will focus on empowering particularly women financially to grow their businesses by identifying and liaising with international partners to offer affordable micro-loans, long-term financing and support, and capacity building to our women. This will target our women in trade, weaving and craft, and other micro-enterprises”.

Frimpong Boakye-Danquah also promised to augment health delivery services with emergency tricycles to address emergency health needs of constituents in hard-to-reach areas.

In addition, he promised to establish a targeted scholarship program for women and people with disabilities, as well as to work with local artisans to provide creative solutions to the problem of underfunded schools’ furniture shortages.