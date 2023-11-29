All set for 10th anniversary Gold Fields PGA Championship at Damang

The 2023 10th edition of the annual Gold Fields PGA Championship is set to take place from Wednesday, 29th November to Saturday, 2nd December at the 18-hole plush Damang Golf Course.

According to Executive Vice President of Gold Fields Ghana, Joshua Mortoti cash prizes for the tournament have been increased from 346,000ghc to 385,000ghc with the regular pro champion set to take home 80,000ghc, an increase of 20,000ghc from the last event in 2022.

The senior pro champion will also collect 25,000ghc which 5,000ghc more than last year.

He said at the media launch of Championship that thirty-three Ghanaian regular pros and nine foreign regular pros from Togo, Cote d’Ivoire, Zimbabwe and Nigeria will vie for the title in this edition.

According to Mr. Joshua Mortoti, the resilience of Gold Fields PGA Championship throughout the years is still being maintained on the best golf course.

“Even when the pandemic struck in 2020 we safely managed to keep this tournament alive ensuring that it thrives because of its recognition as one of Ghana’s major of golf championships which pro golfers look forward to every year” he said.

The tournament promises to be an exciting and thrilling with the golfers ready to go all out for the coveted trophy.

Some of the top golfers expected to display are defending champion, Kojo Barnni from the Tarkwa Golf Club, Vincent Torgah, Emos Korblah, Lucky Ayisah, and Francis Torg.

A highlight of the tournament is the female golfer’s competition for aspiring professionals. The women will compete over three days, showcasing their talents and receiving trophies as recognition and motivation.

Some companies supporting the PGA tournament are Engineers and Planners, Genser Energy, Total Energies, Gaso Petroleum, Liebherr Ghana, Carmeuse, Barbex, Classic Cristken, and AECI Ghana.

Mr. Ahmed Padori, the competition director said he expects a keen competition and the most prepared golfer is most likely to win the handsome cash prize at stake.

He wished all the golfers taking part well and good luck.