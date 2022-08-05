Amerado Out With Freestyle Video ‘Kyibom’

Amerado is out with a new freestyle video dubbed Kyibom. The song is a reply to Lyrical Joe and Kofi Mole’s diss shared earlier this year.

In the song, Amerado was seen throwing heavy shots at these rappers on top of showing his rap prowess as the new Rap Lord.

The rapper further explained in the song that his team’s decision not to respond to diss songs is because of some brands he works with and he is not ready to lose them for clout chasing.

Source: Richard Kwao