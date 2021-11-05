Amrahia to Ayi-Mensah stretch of roads in bad shape–Commuters complain bitterly

Residents and users of the Amrahia to Ayi-Mensah road in the Greater Accra Region have called on government to repair the road as a matter of urgency.

The stretch has developed huge puddles with water flowing across portions, forcing commuters to proceed slowly as they wade the water logged and broken road to their destinations.

Mr Daniel Oko, Chairman of the Amrahia GPRTU, said most of the commercial drivers plying the route were very frustrated and at their wits’ end due to the neglect of that road.

He said the members of the GPRTU had even contributed out of their own resources to buy a trip of stones to fill the puddle but it made no difference since the situation required a bigger intervention, calling on the Government to take it as a matter of urgency and fix the road.

Some members of the GPRTU also expressed their frustration, with some threatening to increase the fare to cater for the effect of the road on their work.

Mr Isaac Quist, a driver at the Amrahia Station, said “we change our shock absorbers more frequently and our vehicles are in bad shape, the road is not helping us.”

Mr Samuel Abbiw, also a driver at the Amrahia station, said, there were occasions where pregnant women lost their babies while being transported to the hospital because of the nature of the road.

Mr Eric Konadu, a driver at the station, called on the Government to take the issues of the road seriously.

He said the road served as an alternative route to drivers plying the gridlocked Adenta-Dodowa road.