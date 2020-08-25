The Anafobisi Community in the Bongo District of the Upper East Region, has appealed for a Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound to access quality health care.

The residents of the Community pledged their readiness to support the construction of the project.

“It will enable community members, particularly pregnant women and lactating mothers to have access to quality health services and curtail the burden of travelling long distances to access health services”, they said.

They made the appeal at the end of a social auditing programme, organized by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) as part of the implementation of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (ARAP), sponsored by the European Union (EU).

The flagship of the Commission which sought to empower members of the community to demand accountability from duty bearers with regards to the implementation of development projects was to contribute to achieving good governance and improve livelihood.

Speaking at the forum, Ms Alice Ndego, the Bongo District Director of the NCCE stated that the aim of the social auditing concept implemented by the Commission was to ensure that members of the community owned development projects and policies in their various jurisdictions.

It seeks to increase citizens’ awareness with respect to the operation and dealings of the local authorities especially the District Assembly and demand accountability when necessary, she noted.

“For effective good governance everybody must be accountable, transparent, follow rule of law, be responsive and participate in decision-making.”

Mr David Aruk, the Bongo District Engineer, who spoke on behalf of Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the District Chief Executive (DCE) commended the NCCE and the EU for organizing the programme to deepen citizens’ participation in the governance processes.

He noted that one of the cardinal requirements for lobbying for development projects such as the CHPS Compound was availability of land and entreated the community to ensure that they supported any development partner in their community including; the District Assembly.

The engagement brought together various stakeholders including; staff of the NCCE, security, District Assembly, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (NCCE), traditional authorities, women and youth groups and Persons with Disability (PWDs).

A five-member social auditing committee comprising Naba Thomas Anyaneba Akolgo II, Chief of the area, Mr Albert Akanmiim Agariga, Assemblyman, Awimpoka Adimazanga, women leader, Mr Richard Abaa Akolgo, youth leader and Mrs Clothilda A-engezina, PWDs leader.

The committee was tasked with the mandate of overseeing that the construction of the CHPS Compound came to fruition as well as other projects including; primary school, water, roads and a football that the community identified as their development needs.