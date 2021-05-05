South Africa’s governing party African National Congress (ANC) National Working Committee (NWC) on Tuesday said all members facing corruption and serious charges must step down or face suspension.

“Those who have been charged with corruption or other serious crimes and who have not stepped aside should be suspended in terms of rule 25.70 of the ANC Constitution. The NWC instructed that the necessary letters must be written to the affected members implementing this decision, and outlining the terms and conditions regulating their participation and conduct during the suspension,” said ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

The ANC’s highest decision making body outside congress, the National Executive Committee (NEC) on March 26-29 resolved that those facing serious crimes must step down from their positions within 30 days.

Mabe said the NWC “reaffirmed” the decision of the NEC.

“The affected member must update the relevant secretariat on a monthly basis regarding progress with their case. The decision by a member to step aside will be reviewed by the relevant structure of the organization every six months,” Mabe said.

Some members of the ANC are implicated in some corruption and money laundering relating to tenders. The party has adopted a zero tolerance on corruption. Enditem