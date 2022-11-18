Andre Ayew Makes History As Most Capped Player

Al Sadd star Andre Ayew is the now the most capped Ghanaian player in history after leading his national team to a 2-0 win over Switzerland in a final pre-World Cup friendly on Thursday.

The 32-year-old impressed as the four-time African champions ended streak of uninspiring performances with a commanding win against the European side.

Ayew is now the most Ghanaian player with 110 appearances, one more than iconic former striker Asamoah Gyan (109).

By Sammy Heywood Okine

