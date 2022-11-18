Virgin City Spot Applauds Rajan Singh For Presenting TV Sets To Pubs Towards Qatar 2022

The Manager of Achimota mile 11 based Virgin City Spot, Madam Attaa has commended Head of Sales at Cave and Gardens, Mr. Rajan Singh for his initiative of presenting television sets to some selected pubs in Accra for their customers to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup which kicks off on November 20 in Qatar.

She said it is time for Ghanaians to support the Black Stars again to show the world that Ghana has talent in football and can compete with the best nations.

Mr. Harry Manieson who is Sales Manager of Cave and Gardens said the company will move pub to pub to refresh people with Whythall Honey Whisky and Russian Bear during Black Stars matches.

He added that the superb performance of the Black Stars against Switzerland in their last friendly before the World Cup has really inspired many people to start buying replica jerseys to wear and support the national team.

“We have other non alcoholic drinks for people who want it soft and we promise to make the fans excited before, during and after the football matches” he said.