Barbara Oteng Gyasi Commissions Ultramodern KG Block At Odumase

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament, Hon. Barbara Oteng Gyasi, has commissioned an ultramodern Kindergarten (KG) block at Odumase in the Western Region.

The state-of-the-art KG block was commissioned on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Hon. Gyasi, the former MP for Prestea Huni Valley, has been spearheading developmental programs in her constituency.

The former Minister of Tourism, Culture and Arts, is currently building a youth skill training centre.

Her Wassa Hemaa Foundation has been active in the Prestea Huni Valley constituency.

The constituents have expressed pleasure that even though she is no longer Member of Parliament she is continuing her good works.

The parents of the children expressed joy and asked for God’s blessings for the former Member of Parliament