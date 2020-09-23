Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine has re-introduced its graduate trainee programme to equip selected talented young graduates with high-value technical skills and work ethics to function effectively in the mining industry.

The aim is to instil discipline and a culture of accountability in the beneficiary trainees and provide them with a unique opportunity for development and growth in the mining sector.

To ensure a smooth transition and transfer of knowledge and skills, each graduate trainee was assigned a mentor, who facilitated the learning process through a practical hands-on exposure with guidance from the training and development team.

Besides, each trainee was required to select and undertake research on project topics which were functional and beneficial to the company.

Mr Eric Asubonteng, the Managing Director, Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, speaking at a graduation ceremony of the eight trainees at Obuasi, said the programme placed a high value on professionalism and good work ethics.

The graduation ceremony coincided with the matriculation of 10 new graduate trainees, made up eight females and two males, into the programme.

Mr Asubonteng challenged the graduates to exhibit the highest level of professionalism at work, consistently exhibit a high level of integrity and believe in themselves.

He said the company aimed to make the graduate trainee programme one of the best in Ghana, explaining that, residents of the host communities who met the minimum requirements were given pre-eminence in the selection process.

Mr Sulemanu Koney, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, commended the leadership of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi, for taking progressive decision to reinstate and invest in the graduate trainee programme.

He said it was heartwarming that progressively, many businesses in telecommunications and the extractive industries were using such avenues to attract high calibre and ambitious young professionals.

Mr Koney noted that studies had demonstrated that while most graduates may be well versed in theoretical aspects of business requirement, the majority of them were deficient in technical and practical skills.

This compelled businesses to look outside the country for such calibre of personnel at a high cost.

Mr Koney stressed the need for businesses and industry players to create the requisite platform to train and nurture young talented graduates to help bridge the gap between industry and academia.